KASUR-A woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of showing her a house on rent here the other day.

The rape victim told Kasur Saddr police that accused Sarfraz asked her to accompany him if she wanted to rent a house.

He then took her to an empty house in Qadirabad where he allegedly raped her. The police have arrested the accused after filing the case. Further investigation is underway.