MULTAN-Multan police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 51 kilograms Hashish from their possession during a crack down launched by Dehli Gate police station here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the Dehli Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Javed Khan launched a crackdown against drug peddlers. The police team arrested three drug peddlers Esa Khan, Aurangzaib and Khurram Shahzad, however,

another drug peddler Dastagir alias Sunny managed to escape from the scene. The police also recovered more than 51 kgs Hashish from their possession.

The criminals were going to deliver the drugs in different educational institutes of the city, police sources added.

The joint task team (JTT) arrested four suspects and recovered opium, hemp and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Sadar police station areas.

Police on Monday said accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Langrial, Arsalan Town and suburban areas.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 67 people.