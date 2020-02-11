Share:

RY KHAN - Aerial firing at a wedding party claimed life of bridegroom’s friend on Sunday night near Ghazipur, some 40 km from Rahim Yar Khan. The wedding ceremony was held in Ghazipur area. The groom’s close friend Azim Aamir was killed on the spot due to aerial firing . On receiving the information, police reached the spot and arrested Mohammad Khan, who had allegedly resorted to aerial firing at the marriage ceremony. The body was handed over to heirs after the post-mortem.