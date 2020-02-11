Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club emerged as winner in the 2nd PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tour Event 2020, held by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) in partnership with Mangla Golf Club at the Mangla Golf Course.

When the 54 holes ended, the ultimate champion was still undecided as Ahmed and Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi Golf Club were tied at an aggregate gross score of 217. To decide the championship winner, these combatants went into a sudden death playoff, and it was Ahmed, who prevailed over his sturdy opponent by hitting two shots to perfection and scoring a birdie on the first hole as against a par by Irfan.

During the course of the final round in this three days event, a number of second tier golf professionals have been successful in displaying their golfing skills and although Ahmed Baig emerged as the triumphant one, Irfan has displayed ample class and so have Muhammed Amir (Karachi Golf Club), Ejaz Khan (Peshawar), Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad) and Zahir Shah (Peshawar).

As regards the three days contest, the winner topped the vehement activity by carding three rounds scores of 68 on the first day, 75 on the second day and a final round score of 74, giving him a three days total of gross 217. Runner-up Irfan Mehmood’s daily scores for the three rounds were 74, 69 and 74 and he lost the title encounter to Ahmed as a result of a sudden death playoff that lasted just one hole, where Ahmed was at his awesome best.

Other notable performers were Muhammed Amir of Karachi with three round scores of 219, Ejaz Khan of Peshawar 220 while two more remarkable ones were Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad) and Zahir Shah (Peshawar) at 221. At the concluding ceremony, the winners were honored by Maj Gen Majid Jehangir, Patron, Mangla Golf Club, Col Taimoor Khan, golfers and golf lovers.