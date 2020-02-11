Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of American consulate consist on political & economic chief Barry H. Junker and political & economic specialist Sadaf Saad called on provincial minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine at new minister block’s office here on Monday to promote good working relationship regarding religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and respect. During the meeting Barry H. Junker emphasized the importance on religious freedom, protection of religious minorities and respect. He also discussed ways the United States could partner with Pakistan especially Punjab in promoting international religious freedom and inter-faith dialogue, seeking opportunities to protect persecuted Muslims, Christians, and people of other faiths. Head of the Punjab Treaty Implementation Cell Barrister Saeed Nasir briefed to the delegation about departmental progress regarding protection of human rights.