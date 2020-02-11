Share:

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has sealed 19 eateries in Quetta during the last one week for selling substandard food under poor hygienic conditions.

The authority has also imposed Rs377,000 fine on 177 food outlets, besides serving notices to them during the same period, Deputy Director BFA Sarfaraz Mughal told APP on Monday.

Around 136 awareness campaigns were launched to sensitise people about the effects of low quality food on human health. Several raids were conducted at various canteens, hotels and bakeries functional in the city after receiving complaints from the locals regarding low-quality food, he added.

Water and Sanitation Services of Peshawar imposes Rs2.2m in fine on 404 people

The owners of different eateries were directed to improve hygienic conditions on their outlets and to ensure the sale of quality food based on BFA standards.

“It is the top priority of the provincial government to ensure the availability of good quality food in the province. No one will be allowed to play with the lives of people,” Mughal remarked.

He said the BFA had also banned the storage, selling and manufacturing of various products, including loose powder milk, artificial eggs, gutka and substandard oil and ghee. The vegetables irrigated with polluted water have also been banned in the city, he added.