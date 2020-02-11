Share:

KANDHKOT - A blood donation camp was organised here in front of Iqbal Memorial Library on Monday. The camp was organised by various political parties, social activists and locals of the city for two minor brothers who have been suffering from Thalassemia.

Talking to media men, father of patients, Raja Sheikh, hailing from Gharibabad area, said that his two sons namely Ali Abbas, 8, and Faizan Ali, 6, had been suffering from an inherited blood disorder known for the last several years. He said that his both sons underwent blood transfusion after every fortnight.

He further told that he couldn’t afford their costly treatment, especially blood charges, due to his poor financial condition.

Shaikh appealed to different charity foundations, social activists, politicians, and locals to save their precious lives by financially supporting him. It is worth mentioning here that Thalassemia patients have to go to other cities of the country due to the absence of a special centre treating such kind of patients in the Kashmore district.

There is also an acute shortage of blood banks throughout the district, forcing relatives of the patients to procure blood from nearby districts.