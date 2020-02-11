Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner yesterday held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss matters of mutual interest between the UK and Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. They discussed a wide range of shared concerns, including bilateral ties, economic affairs, regional issues and climate change at the meeting,” said a British High Commission statement.

British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner, said: “I’m delighted to have arrived here at a time where there are so many opportunities for the UK-Pakistan relationship to become even stronger. Our bonds are enduring and unique, with the UK and Pakistan exemplifying the very best in international partnership. Our people to people connections represent our past, present and the future, with over 1.5 million British nationals of Pakistani origin.”

He added; “I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister and his team to enhance those ties.”

We particularly discussed the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment; and the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and how we can both work together, including at the international climate change summit hosted in the UK in November, COP26.”