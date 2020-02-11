Share:

ISLAMABAD - Canadian HC to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour Monday called on SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and said her country looked Pakistan’s energy sector as ‘great potential’ market. She commended initiatives taken by Pakistan to facilitate ease of doing business in its energy sector and remarked Canada looked at Pakistani energy market as of great potential, a Petroleum Division press release said. The HC also appreciated the gas pipeline infrastructure of Pakistan, erected from plains to mountainous terrain, and said Canada could learn from the transmission network, expressing optimism about establishing a strong presence of Canadian companies in the energy sector of Pakistan.

Nadeem Babar shared the structural reforms being carried out in the country’s energy sector with a special focus on the ease of doing business in the energy sector and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure development there.

He was of the view that Canadian investors could benefit from LNG infrastructure development opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

The SAPM also invited Canadian companies to actively participate in the auction of new oil and gas blocks that would be offered to foreign investors shortly. Initially, he said, as many as 18 initial blocks would be placed for the bidding and recalled the holding of road show at Cavalry in September 2019 for the purpose. Nadeem Babar said Pakistan would welcome Canadian investors and companies in the energy sector here.