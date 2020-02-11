Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of LDA-City corruption case against former Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. The court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned further witnesses on the next date of hearing. The court had recorded statements of 16 witnesses so far in the case. Ahad Cheema had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail in three cases against him. The LHC granted bail to Cheema in LDA-City corruption case on January 30, 2019, whereas the bail petitions in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means were still pending. Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned hearing of the assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema till Feb 26. NAB had arrested Cheema on Feb 21, 2018 on charges of misusing his authority with the criminal intent and awarding Rs14 billion contracts of Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme. Later, the bureau alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income, besides allegations of corruption in the LDA-City.