The death toll from an explosion near a military university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached six, while the number of those injured has climbed to 12, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.
A car bomb blast took place earlier in the day outside the Marshal Fahim National Defence University. According to previous reports, it left five people dead and another 11 injured.
"Around 7:00 a.m. [2:30 GMT], a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the area of Qamber Avenue of the Fifth District of Kabul, and two civilians and four soldiers [were] martyred, and 12 other [people were] wounded, including five civilians", Rahimi stated.
He added that these were only preliminary figures, and more details would follow.
The situation in the country remains tense despite the relaunch of peace talks between the US authorities and the Taliban* movement aimed at the withdrawal of coalition forces from Afghanistan and an end to warfare after an almost two-decade military campaign in the country.