The death toll from an explosion near a military university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached six, while the number of those injured has climbed to 12, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

A car bomb blast took place earlier in the day outside the Marshal Fahim National Defence University. According to previous reports, it left five people dead and another 11 injured.

"Around 7:00 a.m. [2:30 GMT], a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the area of Qamber Avenue of the Fifth District of Kabul, and two civilians and four soldiers [were] martyred, and 12 other [people were] wounded, including five civilians", Rahimi stated.

He added that these were only preliminary figures, and more details would follow.

​The situation in the country remains tense despite the relaunch of peace talks between the US authorities and the Taliban* movement aimed at the withdrawal of coalition forces from Afghanistan and an end to warfare after an almost two-decade military campaign in the country.