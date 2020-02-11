Share:

Lahore - A young driver of a local company was stabbed to death some hours after he was kidnapped. Police are suspecting some acquaintances of the victim were involved in the gruesome act. The body was found dumped near Kahna police kiosk in Halloki area.

SP Sadar Ghazanfar Ali said the deceased was 22-year-old Raza Hussain Shah of New Officers Colony Lahore Cantonment and he was identified through his identity card which the murderers had left in his possession. The family members were traced and called to the spot. Later, the body was sent for autopsy and a case was registered on the family’s application.

Preliminary findings suggest the young man was killed by some of his acquaintances, SP Sadar Ghazanfar Ali said and added that such evidence was made available through which it was sure that before his mysterious disappearance the victim was present in his car along with some people who were seemingly known to him.

Now police are trying to ascertain as to who were the persons last seen with the deceased, the police officers concerned said and hinted at the possibility of a revenge related to any girl being the motive behind the murder.

Man battered to death

Badly-tortured body of a young man has been found under mysterious circumstances in Kahna. Police say the man was tortured to death and he has been identified as one Muhammad Rizwan. Investigations are in progress to find out the circumstances under which the man met such a fate, police said.

Passer-by child among three seriously wounded as man opens fir at bus stop

Three persons including a passer-by child sustained bullet injuries as a man opened fire at a bus stop in Shamke Bhattian area in Manga Mandi police precincts.

Police said that one Shan alias Shani fired many gunshots as a result of which 50-year-old Sarfraz, 45-year-old Zulfuiqar and a 10-year-old passer-by child Ali Hassan sustained bullet wounds. The gun-toting youth along with his accomplices escaped.

Police said that seemingly Shah had scuffled with Sarfraz and Zulfiqar while Ali Hassan had nothing to do with the quarrel. All the injured were taken to Lahore General Hospital where condition of all of them was said to be critical. A case has been lodged with no arrest sop far.

Motorcycle mechanic ends life

A jobless motorcycle mechanic committed suicide by swallowing rat-killing pills in Manga Mandi.

Police say that 20-year-old Ayaz Ahmad of Mohallah Mushtaqabad fow a long now had no job got and he got perturbed over not being able to manage his family’s economy. On Monday he took rat-killing pills and when found unconscious his family members got alarmed and brought him to Jinnahl Hospital. But, medical sources said, it was late. The body was sent to morgue.

Cop injured in road mishap

A policeman got seriously injured in a traffic mishap in Muslim Town area. The cop, Tanwir, was deployed at Jinnah Hospital and got injured while he was on his way back home.