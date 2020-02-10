Share:

Expired injections are the leading reasons of polio deaths in Pakistan which cause several problems to the injected body. So many cases happened last year with a shocking result of these expired vaccination used by polio workers. And children are mostly suffering because of these vaccination which kill the people in one way or another. Recently a 22 old boy died because of the polio vaccination in Islamabad. Four more such cases were reported in KPK and Sindh. Another girl of 84 month, and a boy of 15 died because of these injections in Sindh province. According to the provincial data, in the last year 83 cases of polio have been reported from KPK, 21 from Sindh, 9 from Balochistan and 6 from Punjab.

The government is supposed to look after this serious issue. Expired injections should not be used by polio workers and there must be stern actions for this crime.

SHAHDAD ZAHID,

Turbat.