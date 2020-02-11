Share:

LAHORE - The two-day 36th Annual Sports of Government College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore will open today (Tuesday) at the College Ground. Dr M Asghar Chaudhry, ex-principal of the college, will be the chief guest on the occasion. College Principal Prof Aizaz Ahmad Khan will host the event. The 100-meter race, tug-of-war, musical chair, long and high jumps and other events have been included in the annual sports. Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday.