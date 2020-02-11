PESHAWAR - Residents of Landi Arbab village have strongly condemned the move to rename main Landi Yarghajo (Arbab) Road as Jansher Khan Road, and asked the government to take back the notification forthwith.
In this connection a grand meeting of the local elders, workers of almost all the political parties, formerly elected members of the local bodies and a large number of youth held at hujra Arbab (Sarkar). The meeting was convened by Arbab Nisar Khan, PTI former district convener, in which local elders Haji Mir Ahmad Khan, Mustajab Khan Mazdooryar, former member provincial assembly from the area Hakim Ibrahim Qasmi, former union council nazim Zahid Hussain, ex-UC nazim Ashfaq and PTI’s Town council member Ijaz Saraf were addressed the meeting.
While addressing the meeting, Mustajab Khan regretted the move of the incumbent government to rename the name of one of our local roads without the consent of the respective people.
The meeting through a resolution rejected the government notification and vowed to take the issue to the extreme limits. They also regretted the role of the elected representatives in this regard, and asked them to sense their due responsibilities.
In the meeting, they also announced a legal committee comprising Peshawar High Court Bar Association former President Fida Gul advocate, Arbab Afzal Hayat advocate, Wajid Khan advocate, Qazi Ashfaq Ahmad, Zahir Khan advocate, Muhammad Irar advocate, Saeed Khan advocate and Arshad Ali advocate, who will discuss the matter in detail and draft a case and file a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court challenging the government notification of renaming Landi Arbab Road.
The next meeting in this connection would soon be called after taking the issue with the government through the respective elected representatives, and finalising the draft for the case.