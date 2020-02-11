Share:

LONDON - After a thrilling three weeks of competition, Bangladesh claimed their first ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title with victory over reigning champions India in the final in Potchefstroom. The Tigers won a rain-affected final, chasing down India’s 177 to win by three wickets by the DLS method, suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa. The official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal all included. An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer. ICC U19 CRICKET WORLD CUP TEAM: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravindu Rasantha (Sri Lanka), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh), Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh), Nyeem Young (West Indies), Akbar Ali (Bangladesh wk, capt), Shafiqullah Ghafari (Afghanistan), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Kartik Tyagi (India), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Akil Kumar (Canada, 12th man).