The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Tuesday nullified the presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and restored all employees.

According to the reports, the IHC declared the formation of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) illegal in its verdict which had been reserved on January 8 by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The PMDC employees expressed joy over the decision and congratulated each other while terming it as a triumph of truth. The detailed verdict will be issued later.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi had dissolved the PMDC on October 20, 2019 by imposing the Pakistan Commission Ordinance. PMDC Registrar Brigadier (retired) Hafizuddin and other employees had challenged the decision in the IHC.