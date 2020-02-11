Share:

NEW DELHI - At least 10 people in India were killed when their bus made contact with a roadside power line and caught fire, officials said late Sunday.

The accident occurred in the eastern state of Od­isha, near Mandarajpur, when part of the bus car­rying about 40 passen­gers ignited after touch­ing an 11-kilovolt power line, the Press Trust of India cited a police offi­cer, Sadar Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, as saying. Five other people were in critical condition, a hos­pital emergency officer in Cuttack city said, accord­ing to PTI.

Initial investigations suggested the luggage car­rier of the bus touched the power line when the bus driver tried to give way to a two-wheeled vehicle on the narrow road, PTI quoted Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi as saying.