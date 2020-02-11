Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 80,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.39 feet, which was 86.39 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,200 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.25 feet, which was 146.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,500, 34,100 and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.