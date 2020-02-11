Share:

PESHAWAR - In an attempt to assess service de­livery and to take public feedback at first-hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held telephonic conversation with public who visited police stations and Patwar Khanas in different cases and enquired regarding mal­practices and the quality of service delivery. The chief minister called people randomly from a list of vis­itors to police stations and Patwar Khanas and also issued directives for legal action where the public feedback was unsatisfactory.

Separately, Mahmood Khan also chaired a meeting of all commis­sioners and deputy commissioners of the province in which he directed that public representatives should be made part of open courts (Khu­li Kacheris) whereas stern moni­toring of Patwaris throughout the province should be ensured in or­der to root out malpractices and fa­cilitate public in a timely manner.

The chief minister univocally stated that the provincial govern­ment will not tolerate negligence in public service delivery, directing that various issues have surfaced in the computerisation of land re­cords in district Mardan, which should be addressed promptly. He stated that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to facilitate public in all matters related to the Reve­nue Department.

Regarding the newly merged tribal districts, he directed that special focus should be given to administrative matters in the NMDs. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to un­dertake continuous monitoring of developmental schemes ensuring their quality. He also directed that the work on traffic management plan for the divisional headquar­ters should be expedited.

He made it clear that the writ of the government should be visible at every platform to assure public of the fact that the government is not only aware of their problems, but is also taking sincere measures for their solutions. He also direct­ed that centralised team of all con­cerned departments should be constituted for inspection of ed­ible items instead of separate in­spections and imposition of fines, which is creating nuisance.

The chief minister clarified that the PTI-led provincial government is focused on addressing the root causes of all the problems faced by public instead of taking cosmetic measures for temporary solutions.

He directed the deputy commis­sioners to functionalise complaint cells at districts level along with extension of Revenue Darbars to all the districts on the pattern of Peshawar. Similarly, he also direct­ed for the extension of Peshawar Revival Plan to all the districts of the province and appointment of an officer for monitoring and fol­low-up of clean and green drive to give periodical reports regard­ing all the activities undertaken in lieu of the drive. He also instruct­ed that the acquisition of land for developmental activities should be streamlined.

The chief minister made it clear that merit and transparen­cy will prevail during the tenure of the incumbent government for which powers regarding posting and transfers at provin­cial and district level have been devolved to the chief secretary and deputy commissioners re­spectively to root out political interference in order to ensure merit. The meeting was also at­tended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Principal Secretary to CM, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Relief, commissioners and deputy commissioners.