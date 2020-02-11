PESHAWAR - In an attempt to assess service delivery and to take public feedback at first-hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held telephonic conversation with public who visited police stations and Patwar Khanas in different cases and enquired regarding malpractices and the quality of service delivery. The chief minister called people randomly from a list of visitors to police stations and Patwar Khanas and also issued directives for legal action where the public feedback was unsatisfactory.
Separately, Mahmood Khan also chaired a meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province in which he directed that public representatives should be made part of open courts (Khuli Kacheris) whereas stern monitoring of Patwaris throughout the province should be ensured in order to root out malpractices and facilitate public in a timely manner.
The chief minister univocally stated that the provincial government will not tolerate negligence in public service delivery, directing that various issues have surfaced in the computerisation of land records in district Mardan, which should be addressed promptly. He stated that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to facilitate public in all matters related to the Revenue Department.
Regarding the newly merged tribal districts, he directed that special focus should be given to administrative matters in the NMDs. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to undertake continuous monitoring of developmental schemes ensuring their quality. He also directed that the work on traffic management plan for the divisional headquarters should be expedited.
He made it clear that the writ of the government should be visible at every platform to assure public of the fact that the government is not only aware of their problems, but is also taking sincere measures for their solutions. He also directed that centralised team of all concerned departments should be constituted for inspection of edible items instead of separate inspections and imposition of fines, which is creating nuisance.
The chief minister clarified that the PTI-led provincial government is focused on addressing the root causes of all the problems faced by public instead of taking cosmetic measures for temporary solutions.
He directed the deputy commissioners to functionalise complaint cells at districts level along with extension of Revenue Darbars to all the districts on the pattern of Peshawar. Similarly, he also directed for the extension of Peshawar Revival Plan to all the districts of the province and appointment of an officer for monitoring and follow-up of clean and green drive to give periodical reports regarding all the activities undertaken in lieu of the drive. He also instructed that the acquisition of land for developmental activities should be streamlined.
The chief minister made it clear that merit and transparency will prevail during the tenure of the incumbent government for which powers regarding posting and transfers at provincial and district level have been devolved to the chief secretary and deputy commissioners respectively to root out political interference in order to ensure merit. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Principal Secretary to CM, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Relief, commissioners and deputy commissioners.