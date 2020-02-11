PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has reiterated the unequivocal commitment of provincial government for the national cause of polio eradication initiative (PEI) and directed district administrators to take every measure for the success of polio eradication in their respective districts.
He said this while chairing provincial task force meeting here at Secretariat on Monday. Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Inspector General Police KPK, Secretary Health, Secretary Education, Secretary Population Welfare, Members of standing committees of provincial assembly, commissioners and deputy commissioners of all divisions, CCPO, Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, and officials of EOC and health department were also present on the occasion.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said that provincial government was working on a comprehensive strategy with the support and guidance of technical partners to achieve the goal of polio-free status and stop virus circulation in the region by reaching out to the targeted children in every campaign.
He stressed that the district administration has a key role in polio eradication and directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to work out a special strategy for high risk union councils in their respective districts so as to plug the gaps at the grass root levels with specific focus on provision of foolproof security to the health workers.
The chief secretary also directed Secretary Education and Secretary Population Welfare to support the national cause of polio eradication, adding that polio eradication was national public health emergency and it was the duty of every citizen to participate in the cause and protect children from disabilities.
Earlier, the chief secretary and participants of the meeting offered fateha for the slain health workers in district Swabi.
KP CS inspects traffic management plan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and directed its timely completion.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Islahuddin Khan, Executive Engineer Communication and Works and Sub-Divisional Officer, the chief secretary paid visit to Zone-F where he inspected the ongoing traffic management and beautification of the project.
He directed removal of temporary and permanent encroachments, beautification of the city and enforcement of traffic regulations besides timely completion of the project for well-being of the people.
Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Monday inspected construction work of ongoing projects at Liauqat Memorial Hospital Kohat and directed for its timely completion.
Executive Engineer Communication and Works Hamraz Khan Khattak briefed him about the ongoing projects in the hospital.
The adviser said provision of quality and latest health facilities to people was the top priority of the government and the ongoing projects would help provide state-of-the-art health services to ailing humanity. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the work within stipulated time without compromising on quality and standard.
Bangash expressed the hope that the project would be completed within stipulated time and people would get quality treatment at their doorsteps.