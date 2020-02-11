Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Ka­zim Niaz has reiterated the unequivocal commit­ment of provincial gov­ernment for the national cause of polio eradica­tion initiative (PEI) and directed district admin­istrators to take every measure for the success of polio eradication in their respective districts.

He said this while chairing provincial task force meeting here at Secretariat on Monday. Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Inspector Gener­al Police KPK, Secretary Health, Secretary Edu­cation, Secretary Popu­lation Welfare, Members of standing committees of provincial assembly, commissioners and dep­uty commissioners of all divisions, CCPO, Coordi­nator EOC, Abdul Basit, and officials of EOC and health department were also present on the occa­sion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Ka­zim Niaz said that pro­vincial government was working on a compre­hensive strategy with the support and guid­ance of technical part­ners to achieve the goal of polio-free status and stop virus circulation in the region by reaching out to the targeted chil­dren in every campaign.

He stressed that the district administration has a key role in polio eradication and directed commissioners and dep­uty commissioners to work out a special strat­egy for high risk union councils in their respec­tive districts so as to plug the gaps at the grass root levels with specific focus on provision of foolproof security to the health workers.

The chief secretary also directed Secretary Education and Secre­tary Population Welfare to support the nation­al cause of polio eradi­cation, adding that polio eradication was national public health emergency and it was the duty of ev­ery citizen to participate in the cause and protect children from disabili­ties.

Earlier, the chief secre­tary and participants of the meeting offered fate­ha for the slain health workers in district Swabi.

KP CS inspects traffic management plan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Ka­zim Niaz inspected the ongoing traffic manage­ment and beautification project in the wake of bus rapid project and direct­ed its timely completion.

Accompanied by Dep­uty Commissioner Mu­hammad Ali Asghar, As­sistant Commissioner Saddar Islahuddin Khan, Executive Engineer Com­munication and Works and Sub-Divisional Offi­cer, the chief secretary paid visit to Zone-F where he inspected the ongoing traffic manage­ment and beautification of the project.

He directed remov­al of temporary and per­manent encroachments, beautification of the city and enforcement of traf­fic regulations besides timely completion of the project for well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Sci­ence and Technology Zi­aullah Khan Bangash on Monday inspected con­struction work of ongo­ing projects at Liauqat Memorial Hospital Kohat and directed for its time­ly completion.

Executive Engineer Communication and Works Hamraz Khan Khattak briefed him about the ongoing proj­ects in the hospital.

The adviser said pro­vision of quality and lat­est health facilities to people was the top pri­ority of the government and the ongoing projects would help provide state-of-the-art health services to ailing humanity. He di­rected the concerned au­thorities to complete the work within stipulated time without compro­mising on quality and standard.

Bangash expressed the hope that the proj­ect would be completed within stipulated time and people would get quality treatment at their doorsteps.