LAHORE - The Lotus Aibak Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action here at the Lahore Polo Club ground today (Tuesday). Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has said that this 12-goal tournament has been conducted every year in the memory of renowned king Qutab-ud-din Aibak. “Total five teams have been participating in this tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of BN Polo Team, ASC Polo Team and PBG Risala while Pool B comprises of Guard Group/Artema Medical and Pebble Breakers.” Today (Tuesday), ASC Polo Team will play the inaugural match of the event against PBG Risala at 3:00 pm while the subsidiary and main finals will be conducted on Sunday.