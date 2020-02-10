Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad-A man reportedly raped his daughter-in-law while police booked another man for harassing a female, sources informed on Monday.

A young boy also went missing mysteriously from Ghauri Town Phase 5, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Koral, sources added. According to sources, a lady appeared before PS Saddar Bairooni and lodged a complaint stating she was alone at home when her father-in-law raped her. She alleged the rapist also threatened her of dire consequences for not disclosing his sin. She asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police registered a case against accused and arrest him. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police held the man on charge of rape. He said police has also obtained remand of the accused from court for further investigation.

Another female told PS Koral that she was intercepted by a man namely Salar Baloch at Tarambri Chowk, who harassed her. Taking action, police registered a case against accused and began investigation, sources said.

Similarly, a young boy Muhammad Aryan Shehzad son of Muhammad Ashraf Shehzad went missing mysteriously from a market in Ghauri Town Phase 5. The victim father reported the incident to PS Koral. Police began search for missing boy, sources said.

A citizen Muhammad Azam reported to PS Aabpara that unknown muggers burgled gold ornaments from his house located at G-7/4. Police registered case against unknown robbers and began investigation with no recovery or arrest so far.