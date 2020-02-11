Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed, Parliamentary Secretary Housing Malik Taimoor and Member Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday. The Minister chaired a meeting which was attended by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Chief Engineer RDA and other officers. The meeting was briefed about Rawalpindi Ring Road, Lai Expressway projects and legal and illegal housing schemes. The Minister was informed that the Zurich International was finalized as consultant for Ring Road project and the company had been directed to complete PC-I of the project till March 2020. Giving briefing about Nullah Lai project, the minister was apprised that NESPAK had been appointed as the project consultant and instructed to complete PC-I of the project by June 2020. The minister was briefed about legal and illegal housing schemes of the district.