ISLAMABAD - The Opposition in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings asked government to take the Parliament into confidence about the report of escape of TTP’s former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.

From Opposition, an independent MNA from North Waziristan and PPP-P demanded formation of parliamentary committee to ascertain the reasons behind escape of TTP’s leading member Ehsanullah Ehsan. However, no response was given

“Is this level of alert? How an international criminal managed to escape? Where he was detained? Was there any NRO behind it?, How a high profile criminal could be released without any legal process? ” PPP-P’s MNA raised volley of questions from government’s MNA, on point of order.

PPP-P MNA said the government should have informed the house about the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Independent MNA from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar, on point of order, raised the same issue about the escape of TTP’s member.

“Why the government has still not given response on it,” he said, demanding formation of parliamentary committee on this matter.

“Where he (TTP’s leading member) was detained?, In which court his case was under process? Under which case he was detained?, ”he raised three questions from government about Ehsanullah Ehsan.

The opposition raised the matter when not more than 40 MNAs from both sides were present in the house.

Other MNA from PPP-P’s Qadir Patel also wanted to raise some other matter on point of order but the chair had not given him floor.

PPP-P’s MNA also opposed the resolution about public hanging. “Within a minute and half tarnish the image of country by passing resolution public hanging during question-hour session,” he said.

In retaliation, he rushed to point out quorum in the house. PTI’s MNA Imran Khattak, who was chairing the house, suspended the house for 20 minutes.

The required strength (86 MNAs) to complete the quorum was not in the house even after twenty minutes and the chair abruptly adjourned the proceedings of the house.

Earlier, the opposition party came down hard on government for extending the ordinance during the session of the national assembly. “It is against the rules and procedure to pass the resolution without taking the house into confidence,” he said.

The government side with majority of votes extending the tenures of two ‘Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019’ and ‘Medical tribunal ordinance,2019’.

The statement of objects and reasons of ‘Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019’ of the ordinance, says, “Medical education in Pakistan, allopathic or Unani, Ayurvedic and homeopathic regulated by respective council.

Matters related to these council are invariably subjected to protracted litigation which causes inordinate delays and hardship to the stakeholders, so these matters will be resolved,”

Earlier, the house was informed that Pakistan Post would become the largest banking network of the country by December this year.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, responding to a question during the Question House, said network of Pakistan Post has been linked with 15,000 kiosks of NADRA for bio-metric verification and it will be helpful in disbursing remittances, Ehsaas program payments and other essential services.

He said a home delivery service will be introduced by Pakistan Post. As many as 125,000 franchise post offices will be set up in 2 years, he claimed.

Minister further said a loss of 52 billion rupees of Pakistan Post has been brought down due to reforms taken by the incumbent government.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary Andleeb Abbas, responding a question, told the house that the OIC has been extremely active and vocal in its support for Pakistan about the Jammu and Kashmir cause.

She said the Kashmir issue was effectively highlighted and all members of the organizations stand with Pakistan’s stance in the wake of illegal and unilateral action of 5th August by India.