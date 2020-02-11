Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood has stressed the need of early diagnosis and proper treatment of epilepsy.

Talking to the media after leading an awareness walk arranged by PINS in connection with World Epilepsy Day on Monday, he said that epilepsy was curable if treated properly. Faculty, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and people from various walks of life attended the walk that started from PINS and culminated outside Admin Block of Lahore General Hospital. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with writing regarding benefits of early diagnosis and proper therapeutic treatment. PINS also arranged a seminar to aware people about symptoms, stages of diagnosis and treatment.

Prof Khalid Mehmood urged media, civil society and religious scholars to play their due role for making the society epilepsy free. “This is a debilitating disease which can be cured through surgery or medication. After recovery, patient can live a normal and healthy life”, he said, adding, epilepsy was not a contagious disease.

“In addition to jerking seizures, there are many other types of epilepsy. Patient suffers severe seizures, hands get foam and urine starts flowing. Children also have mild tremors in the hands or feet”, he said, adding, the patients should be taken to the hospitals in case of prolonged attack. He said that patient should consult neuro-physician, conduct regular blood tests, EEG, EMG and MRI and use regular medication.