ISLAMABAD - Pakistan army Monday responded effectively to India’s unprovoked ceasefire violations killing one Indian soldier and injuring three others including a major besides inflicting heavy damage to its posts.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army, in a statement said that Pakistan army troops inflicted “substantial damage” on Indian posts which had initiated “unprovoked” firing.

According to the statement, Indian troops, in last 24 hours, resorted to unprovoked fire of mortars and heavy weapons in Jandrot and Nikial sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

“They deliberately targeted civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli district,” the ISPR said adding that at least 10 innocent civilians including two each children and women sustained critical injuries.

After this, the Pakistan army responded effectively to the ceasefire violations. The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary care.

In a related development, the Foreign Office summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the indiscriminate firing by Indian troops on February 9 targeting the villages of Kotla district

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts are a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms and can further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.