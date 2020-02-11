Share:

At least eight people were killed and five others injured as an under construction building collapsed in Pakistan’s northeast on Tuesday, local media reported.

The three-story building collapsed in remote Muzzafargarh district of Punjab province, private broadcaster Dunya News reported quoting rescue officials.

The deceased included four children and two women.

Still images broadcast by the channel showed rescue workers pulling some bodies and injured out of the rubble. It was unclear how many people were trapped under the debris.

Pakistan has a long history of buildings collapse and fire incidents, mainly due to lack of safety standards.