LAHORE - Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Secretary Tahir Abbas has said that the officials of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) has been making parallel federations and associations and harming sports in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday, Tahir said: “They are going to conduct National Kickboxing Championship in Lahore on April 2 and 3, in which all the affiliated units of the federation will take part.” Pakistan Kickboxing Federation President Justice (R) Khawaja Farooq Saeed said: “There is a dire need to support and promote those games, in which Pakistani athletes can win international medals. Pakistan kickboxing players are capable enough to win international glories for the country while our martial arts players are also winning laurels for Pakistan.” He said: “At world and Asian level, their federation is duly recognized as registered body but some elements are trying to spoil our good work done for this game. We are holding the events on regular interval and we are keen to flourish this game at higher level.”