Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be honouring the unsung heroes of the nation during HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will mark the first instance of the league being held in Pakistan in its entirety. HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes powered by Inverex will award Pakistanis for achievements in fields such as education, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, sports, technology and health. The PCB invites the followers of the HBL PSL to submit their nominations by filling out a form on the Pakistan Super League website. These individuals must have notable achievements for Pakistan with little to no recognition. The PCB will invite them to HBL PSL matches over the course of the fifth edition, which runs from 20 February till 22 March, to honour and recognise their accomplishments. PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: “Pakistan has a rich legacy with many unsung heroes and we aim to honour some of them through this year’s HBL PSL. We hope that this will also serve to inspire our youth to step forward and serve Pakistan. “We will be celebrating these unsung heroes of ours throughout the tournament and I would like to encourage all HBL PSL fans to send in their suggestions. There are a number of unsung heroes that we can all, collectively, recognize and honour.”