PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PES­CO) has intensified drive against power theft and recovery of dues across the province. In this con­nection Task Forces of City Division D.I. Khan recovered Rs0.69 mil­lion from defaulters be­sides removing 35 direct hooks in the areas of City-II division D.I.Khan, Cantt sub-division, Tank sub-division, Karak sub-division and Domail sub-division.

The spokesman said that drive against ille­gal use of electricity and direct hooks will con­tinue indiscriminately. He stated that power pil­ferage is a serious issue, which incurred financial losses for the PESCO be­sides its whole distribu­tion system gets over­loaded.

and the general pub­lic faces frequent power break downs in its wake.