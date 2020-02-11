Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the government’s subsidy package for the deserving people “daytime robbery”.

In her talk to the media, the PML-N’s leader claimed that the Rs15-18 billion package would be “a form of oppression for the nation”, and that the government has exposed itself by introducing such a subsidy.

“Imran Khan’s partners have caused shortages of sugar and wheat flour [in the markets] […] sugar export, increase in prices, [subsequent] shortage and then import were meant to benefit a mafia” she claimed.

“A same group of mafia has been benefitted as a ban has been imposed on sugar exports, and maintenance of high price(s).”

“Despite of a ban [in place] on the exports of sugar and wheat flour, Imran mafia has exported these commodities by providing subsidy [in their prices],” she added.