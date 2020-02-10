Share:

WAH CANTT - The police on Monday launched a massive crackdown against kite sellers and seized 1,900 kites and metallic strings.

On the special directives of the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Sub Inspector Mohammad Rafeeq, Station House Officer Wah Saddar Police station took part in the operation during which one shopkeeper involved in selling kites was arrested and recovered more than 700 kites and hundreds of meters of metallic kite flying string. Police shifted the seized kites and strings to police station and registered a case against the dealer. Another operation against kite sellers was launched by Inspector Mian Afzal Shah, Station House Officer Taxila Police Station in this raid where two dealers were arrested and shifted to the Police Station along 1,200 kites and strings.

“Yes, we have raided a warehouse on secret information where the owner had hidden kites,” said SP Potohar division Syed Ali.

According to him, the owner of the warehouse used to sell the kites and string to shopkeepers in various parts of Taxila and Wah.

The provincial government has banned the flying of kites as it often results in loss of precious lives, injuring many others besides disruption in power supply and flow of traffic. Falling kite strings can be lethal. They catch unsuspecting bikers, often killing them.

Special announcements were also made in mosques, cautioning citizens and dealers not to fly or sell kites or else legal action will be taken against them.