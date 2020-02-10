Share:

SARGODHA-Provincial government health department Sargodha auctioned unused and inactive vehicles.

Auction process was supervised by District Health Officer, Dr. Sohail Qazi.

15 vehicles including six ambulance and one scrap vehicle were auctioned and received a total of more than Rs.52 lakh from the auction of these vehicles.

According health departments sources, BHU center and others centers were lacking vehicle including Ambulance, which made it difficult to handle administrative matters. In this regard, the CEO health Dr. Riaz said steps were taken to provide other vehicles with Ambulance at the main health centers.

6.363 kg Hashish seized,

eight arrested

Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused recovering 6.363 kilo grams Hashish, 50 liter of liquor, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifle 444 bore, 2 Gun 12 bore and Rs.1500 in cash from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Qasim, Khadim Hussain, Abrar, Manzoor, Danish, Muhammad Umair and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.