ISLAMABAD - The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again has emerged as the richest party of the country by owning assets worth Rs 225.3 million, reveals the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, it has lost assets of worth Rs 90 million as compared to the last year.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has submitted an affidavit with the ECP that the party has received no funding from prohibited sources, saying that its expenses have crossed the income collection.

According to the details, the ruling party has submitted expenses of over Rs 508 million during the year which are clearly higher than the income of the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is facing the foreign funding case which was filed in November 2014 by the party’s former central vice president Akbar S Babar.

The PPP is on the second position in the list as it owns a bank amount of Rs 160 million.

The party has received Rs 13.5 million funds during the year.

According to the details provided to the ECP, the worth of PPP assets is of 7 million rupees.

According to the ECP, the party’s expenses were more than its income as it spent an amount of Rs 20 million and its income was 5.7 million.

Similarly, the PML-N is on the third position as it is having assets of Rs 80 million and its expenditures were also higher than its income.

According to the details, the expenses of the party were Rs 200 million during the year 2018-19 as compared to Rs 15.5 million incomes.

PML-Q has assets of up to Rs 49.9 million and the right wing party Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) also disclosed its assets worth over nine million rupees.

The MQM-P also owns the assets worth Rs 41.9 million.

Interestingly, veteran politician Sheikh Rashid-led Awami Muslim League (AML) is the poorest party of the country with assets worth Rs 0.25 million along with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) that also has a bank balance of Rs 0.231 million.

It is important to mention that out of 125 registered political parties only 82 parties have submitted their details of assets.