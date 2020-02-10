Share:

Four food outlets fined for paying minimum salary to staff

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Director Labor Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar Monday issued challans to four food points over violation of labour act by offering minimum salary to their staff. In line with special directives of Director General Labor Welfare, the Deputy Director along with other officers conducted visits of different hotels and shops of the city. During the checking of the salary register, four food points including Multan Rewari Sweets and Bakers, Ahmed Sweets and Bakers, AFC Food point and Pakiza Bajour Hotel found involved in paying minimum salary to their staff. The officer issued challans and imposed fine on the food points. Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Shabir Kulyar said that no one would be allowed to violate the government orders of paying announced Rs 17,500 per month to a laborer. He warned food point owners to avoid violation of government others otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Ibrar-ul-Haq

to perform

at jeep rally

BAHAWALPUR - Prominent singer Ibrar-ul-Haq would perform at the inauguration ceremony of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in Bahawalpur that would be held from February 13 to 16. According to a press release issued here on Monday, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) with the cooperation of Punjab government has made all necessary arrangements for the15th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. The 500 kilometers long jeep rally will kick off from historical Derawar Fort, said Sheikh Aijaz,Senior tourism officer TDCP.

Two killed

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in separate incident near here on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor-trolley turned-turtle near Umair Town on Sargodha road. Consequently, driver later identified as Amjad (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to concerned police.

Separately, a teenage Waqas s/o Asghar Ali was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at near Samanabad railway station. The reason of incident could not ascertain yet. The body was handed over to police.