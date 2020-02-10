Share:

UN asked to implement its resolution on Kashmir

Bahawalpur (Staff Reporter): Kashmir Solidarity Day was marked by Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur. In a seminar held at SPS, students and faculty members watched videos showing Kashmir’s beauty and listened to Kashmiri songs. Students expressed their views on issue of Kashmir. They highlighted plight of the Kashmiri people and the indifference and inaction of the world community over the issue. Prof. M. Azam Bhutta educated the audience by explaining the historical background of Kashmir issue. A documentary was also shown on history of Kashmir. Speakers called upon the United Nations to implement United Nation Security Council resolution number 47 whitch required the Indian government to conduct a free and impartial plebiscite to facilitate Kashmiri people right to self-determination. Sadiq Public School students and staff said they supported their Kashmiri brothers and sisters not just on Kashmir Solidarity Day but every day.

Youth commits suicide

Mananwala (Online): A 20 years old boy jumped into a canal and committed suicide on Mananwala Road. Rescue authorities took out the dead body and handed over to the heirs. According to mediazreports, a 20-year-old boy Hamza Shabir at Mananwala Road Chandar Naggar Uper Gogera, committed suicide by jumping into the canal. The rescue 1122 team Nankana, retrieved the dead body and delivered to the family members. Hamza Shabir is stated to be resident Mohalla Sheikhan Nankan Sahab.

Aerial firing kills groom’s friend

RAHIM YAR KHAN (IHSAN UL HAQ): Aerial firing at a wedding party claimed life of bridegroom’s friend on Sunday night near Ghazipur, some 40 km from Rahim Yar Khan. The wedding ceremony was held in Ghazipur area. The groom’s close friend Azim Aamir was killed on the spot due to aerial firing. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and arrested Mohammad Khan, who had allegedly resorted to aerial firing at the marriage ceremony. The body was handed over to heirs after the post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigations were underway.