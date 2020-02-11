Share:

KARACHI - The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Monday announced the results of BA Law Part-I and II, Supplementary Examination 2018.

According to the gazette issued, eight candidates were registered and appeared in the supplementary papers, of whom six were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 75 percent. The gazette further shows that of 59 candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams, 43 cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage remained 72.88 percent.