ISLAMABAD - The government Monday increased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 7.02 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 6.60 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL).

As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the RLNG prices were decreased for the consumers of both the state-owned gas distribution companies for the month of February.

According to the notification, the prices of RLNG were increased by $0.7341 per mmbtu or 7.02 percent for the consumers of SSGC and $0.7153 per mmbtu or 6.60 percent for the consumers of SNGPL.

After the increase, the prices of RLNG for SSGC have been set at $11.1943 per mmbtu for the ongoing month while for SNGPL the prices will be $11.1975 per mmbtu.

For the month of January, the prices of RLNG were $10.4822 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $10.4602 per mmbtu for SSGC.

It is pertinent to mention here that for January the government had reduced the RLNG prices by 3.25 percent for the consumers of SNGPL and 3.6 percent for the consumers of the SSGC.

The RLNG price increase would enhance the power generation cost from this source, as this imported gas is the second largest contributor in national energy mix.

The new prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and importers’ margins.

These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on eight cargoes imported for the month including six cargoes by PSO and two by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). For the previous month 10 cargoes were imported for the month including six cargoes by PSO and four by PLL.