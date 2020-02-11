Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has said Shahbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the first week of March. He said Shahbaz Sharif will lead the party forcefully on his return to Pakistan. “The only solution to the prevailing situation is this that we should go to people,” Rana said on a private TV programme and termed midterm polls the only solution to the existing issues. He remarked opposition silence should not be misconstrued as weakness. In the coming days, he said, opposition will jointly say midterm polls are a must. Hitting hard the government’s economic policy, Rana Sana Ullah said that country cannot run the way government is running the economy.