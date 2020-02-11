Share:

PESHAWAR - Secretary Local Govern­ment and Rural Develop­ment (LG&RD), Shakeel Ahmad Mian has direct­ed all Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for continuation of indis­criminate anti-encroach­ment operation on daily basis in the province.

He issued these direc­tives while addressing a meeting of the officers of Town-I, Peshawar here on Monday. The Secre­tary Local Government also visited Shalimar Bagh, Jinnah Park and Dalazak Road along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Saleem Khan and other officials.

He said that the reviv­al of the glory of historic city Peshawar and turn­ing it into a city of the flowers atop his prior­ities and vowed to uti­lise all available resourc­es in that regard. He also warned no compromise on the beautification of parks, beautification and cleanliness of the city.

The secretary local gov­ernment said that best quality tiles would be in­stalled on the footpaths of the city under the beau­tification plan while all highways and squares.