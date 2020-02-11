PESHAWAR - Secretary Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shakeel Ahmad Mian has directed all Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for continuation of indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation on daily basis in the province.
He issued these directives while addressing a meeting of the officers of Town-I, Peshawar here on Monday. The Secretary Local Government also visited Shalimar Bagh, Jinnah Park and Dalazak Road along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Saleem Khan and other officials.
He said that the revival of the glory of historic city Peshawar and turning it into a city of the flowers atop his priorities and vowed to utilise all available resources in that regard. He also warned no compromise on the beautification of parks, beautification and cleanliness of the city.
The secretary local government said that best quality tiles would be installed on the footpaths of the city under the beautification plan while all highways and squares.