Share:

Pakistan is the 5th country in Asia where (TB) Tuberculosis is rising and it has become a serious disease in the country. According to the report that (TB) 27,000 new cases have increased in each year. while 160,000 patients are not getting pure treatment due to that in each year 56,000 patients lose their lives.

This disease became a big problem for the poor public especially for town and villages people because they are deprive from proper treatment. And they are losing their lives and cannot afford to go out of the town and villages for treatment because of poverty.

So, it is my request to the health authorities and provincial government to provide the basic treatment facilities to the towns and villages.

MAHTAB LATIF,

Turbat.