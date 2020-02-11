Share:

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in separate incident near here on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor-trolley turned-turtle near Umair Town on Sargodha road. Consequently, driver later identified as Amjad (45) received serious injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to concerned police. Separately, a teenage Waqas s/o Asghar Ali was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at near Samanabad railway station. The reason of incident could not ascertain yet.