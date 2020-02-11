Share:

LAHORE - The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday arranged a training workshop for healthcare providers regarding handling and treatment of coronavirus patients at King Edward Medical University. More than 200 doctors and allied health staff attended the event. They will perform duties at coronavirus wards in different hospitals in Lahore. Secretary P&SH Captain (r) Muhammad Usman said that the workshop was aimed at giving healthcare providers knowledge about own safety while handling infected people. He further said that such workshops would be arranged in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.