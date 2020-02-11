Share:

LAHORE - Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at CM Office on Monday to review arrangements for combating coronavirus. Advisor Health Hanif Khan Patafi, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Yunis, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Additional Secretary Social Sector CM Office Rafaqat Ali, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, representatives of WHO and other officials attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that SOPs being issued by federal government were being fully implemented with regard to prevention from coronavirus. An effective awareness campaign has been initiated in order to inculcate awareness among the masses regarding preventive steps, she added. Not a single coronavirus case has been reported owing to timely preemptive measures being taken up by the government. Four big airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot were screening passengers coming from China, she said.