Mananwala - A 20 years old boy jumped into a canal and committed suicide on Mananwala Road. Rescue authorities took out the dead body and handed over to the heirs. According to mediazreports, a 20-year-old boy Hamza Shabir at Mananwala Road Chandar Naggar Uper Gogera, committed suicide by jumping into the canal. The rescue 1122 team Nankana, retrieved the dead body and delivered to the family members. Hamza Shabir is stated to be resident Mohalla Sheikhan Nankan Sahab.