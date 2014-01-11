RAWALPINDI - The Women Research and Resource Centre on Friday arranged a lecture on activism, ethics and anthropology at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

On the occasion, Dr Aneela Daulatzai from Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, was the guest speaker. Dr Humaira Ahmed, Registrar FJWU, and a good number of students attended the lecture.

In her welcome Dr Humaira said that university has always encouraged activities that contribute positively towards the betterment of women in society. She apprised the audience of the achievements of WRRC academia that focused on gender-based issues of women.

Dr Aneela Daulatzai held an interactive session with students asking them questions like what was activism, ethics and anthropology. She said that for her anthropology is a method that involves both participants and observation. After that she described the difference between an anthropologist and a journalist in details and said that job responsibilities of both are quite different.