Rawalpindi - Saddar Bairooni police raided the house of a notorious alcohol and narcotics seller in Dhamial and arrested him along with two accomplices including his son, sources confided to The Nation on Saturday. Police also recovered 535 litres of alcohol and 1210 grams of hashish from the alcohol selling den and nabbed Raja Bashir alias Bashira Kupi, his son Hassan and their accomplice Tariq, sources added. Police also raided a gambling den at Dhoke Thathial and arrested 8 gamblers, besides recovering Rs 40,000 and 10 mobile phones that were put on stake.

Cases were also lodged against the accused and a court sent them to Adyala Jail.