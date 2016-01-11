islamabad - The National Assembly of Pakistan has decided to launch its official social media accounts for wider parliamentary outreach to the public.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House, Islamabad, said the NA officials.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined the need to develop new strategies and policies to support effective engagement between the National Assembly and citizens. Emphasising the need for effective parliamentary outreach, the speaker highlighted that regular engagement with citizens is a prerequisite for a stronger, vibrant and participative democracy. In the modern world, traditional democracies are turning towards e-parliament and one of the main tools utilised to connect with the people is social media .

The Speaker termed social media an excellent platform for quick and direct engagement with the citizens.

The speaker directed the officers of the National Assembly Secretariat to develop a team of experts in managing social media pages. He added that social media pages of the National Assembly will disseminate timely information to the national and international audience, and the parliament will receive feedback from the general public.