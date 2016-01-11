RIYADH: Forty-nine suspects on terror charges were caught during the past 10 days in a preemptive crackdown in various parts of Saudi Arabia , security sources said.

The sources said the suspects surrendered without any resistance. They consisted of 36 Saudis, six Syrians, four Yemenis, a Sudanese and a Filipino.

Last September Saudi’s Interior Ministry announced that it intercepted a terror cell during four simultaneous operations in Riyadh and Dammam. The ministry confirmed that the cell was linked to the suicide bomber behind the Abha mosque attack that took place last August.

During the Riyadh operation, Saudi forces arrested Faysal Hamed al-Ghamdi, a wanted man who had threatened to kill his father.

Another suspect Aqeel Ameesh al-Mutairy was killed during heavy clashes during the last September raid.

Official figures put the number of terror suspects arrested in Saudi Arabia in the last seven years at 4,777.